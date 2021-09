FRESNO (CBS SF) — Authorities on Monday announced the recent sentencing of a Manteca woman involved in an interstate drug operation that was distributing methamphetamine and heroin in Alaska. According to a release issued by the Eastern District of California’s U.S. District Attorney, 58-year-old Manteca resident Alecia Trapps was sentenced last Friday to 21 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Court documents state Trapps was the leader of a drug trafficking organization that was sending pounds of methamphetamine and heroin to Juneau, Alaska, where the profits were much greater. Under the...

