CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold breaks above 1800, finished correction?

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold’s break of 1803.61 resistance suggests that correction from 1833.79 has completed at 1779.44. 38.2% retracement of 1682.60 to 1833.79 was well defended, maintaining near term bullishness. Further rise is now in favor to retest 1832.47/1833.79 resistance zone. Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole corrective pattern from 2074.84 has completed too. Further rally would then be seen to 1916.30 resistance for confirmation.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD NY correction could lead to a run on $1,790

Gold holds a positive tone despite stronger US dollar and risk aversion. XAU/USD rises 40$ from Monday’s lows, finds resistance around $1780. Focus turns to FOCM meeting and US yields. Wall Street closing bell update:. The price of gold continued to rise until the late morning of the US session....
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Analysis: Breaks Out Of Sideways Range

As the price for gold was testing the support zone below the 1,785.00 level, the US Consumer Price Index was released. The worse than forecast US data caused a drop of the value of the USD. Subsequently, the price of gold jumped. During the three hour surge, the bullion broke...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold pops breaking above $1,800 following a slower than expected inflation forecast

As of 4:25 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is currently up $12.70 and fixed at $1807.10. Today’s moderate price advance taking gold above $1800 per ounce is a direct result of a government report indicating that the CPI (Consumer Price Index) showed that inflationary pressures contracted fractionally in August.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher; palladium prices drop 5%

Gold futures climbed on Tuesday to their highest settlement in over a week, buoyed by weakness in the dollar following U.S. data showing inflation rising in August at the slowest pace in seven months. "Every U.S. economic data release is important as traders will use it to judge the strength for next quarter," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants, adding that Thursday's U.S. August retail sale numbers will impact gold's price, as well as the U.S. dollar index. December gold rose $12.70, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,807.10 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 3, according to FactSet data. Palladium prices, meanwhile, finished below $2,000 an ounce for the first time since July 2020. A global chip shortage has led to a slowdown in automobile manufacturing, hurting demand for palladium, which is mainly used in automobile catalytic converters to control emissions, analysts say. December palladium fell $104.20, or 5%, to $1,975.60 an ounce.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionforex.com

Gold Tiptoes Above 1,782 Mark With Unclear Direction

Gold is edging sideways after retreating below the horizontal simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 1,800 level. Directional impetus in the price is absent, feeding a phase of consolidation in the precious metal, something also being endorsed by the converged SMAs. The short-term oscillators are also lacking clear suggestions relating...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bears seek break of $1,770

Gold bears are back in the driving seat, testing a weekly support area. 4-hour price action momentum could evolve into a break to test $1,770 in coming sessions. The price of gold is teasing a breakout below the $1,800s for the week ahead. The bears have taken back control since the bulls failed to overcome the $1,834 critical resistance level.
MARKETS
investing.com

Will Stagflation Break Gold's Stagnation?

One word shakes the markets, causing a lot of fear: stagflation. Is it coming? Will it push gold out from stagnation? Let’s find out. One of the greatest risks cited currently by the markets is stagflation. The term means a situation in which there is high inflation and stagnation at the same time. So far, we have only had high inflation (CPI annual rate has soared 5.4%, and almost 5% if we take the quarterly average), but some analysts believe that inflation has already peaked. However, the economic growth is fast (the GDP surged 12% in Q2 2021 year-over-year), as the chart below shows. So, why bother?
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher to reclaim the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures finish higher on Thursday, after spending much of the session seesawing between gains and losses, as investors weigh a drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims to their lowest since the pandemic began and news that the European Central Bank will slow asset purchases.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle to see a sustained break above $1,800

Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond $1,800. Bulls may wait until $1,810 to place more aggressive bets, in the view of FXStreet's Haresh Menghani. XAU/USD battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls. “Market participants...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Corrects Lower, Key Support Nearby

Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,834 region. It broke a major bullish trend line with support near $1,822 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is facing resistance near 1.1850 and 1.1865. GBP/USD extended its decline below 1.3800, but it stayed above 1.3700. Gold Price Technical Analysis. Earlier this...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild upside price corrections in gold, silver Wednesday

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on tepid upside bounces after the strong selling pressure seen Tuesday. A higher U.S. dollar index this week is a negative outside market force working against the metals. October gold futures were last up $4.00 at $1,800.30. December Comex silver was last up $0.042 at $24.415 an ounce.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking

Gold is trying to hold support dating back to April 2020. Silver trending lower, trading around one-year support. Gold took another dive lower to end last week but saw some strength yesterday around a familiar zone of support. The 1742/65 area dates to April of last year, an area that has in play on numerous times since, with its most recent test in June.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP breaks above $0.91; will recovery continue?

Ripple price analysis shows some signs of recovery for today. XRP may not recover to the price level of $1. XRP may reclaim the support of $0.96. The Ripple price analysis for today shows some bullish effort put in by the XRP bulls. The price breakout was upwards, and XRP/USD pair is floating at $0.94 at the time of writing. XRP may reclaim the broken support of $0.96, but a recovery above the price level of $1 does not seem possible in the present market scenario.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Strong bullish signal is developing following a break above daily cloud

The cross rose over 0.5% on Monday and hit 8-day high, on a biggest one-day rally in one month. Sterling, as more risk-sensitive currency than the euro, reacted negatively on strong risk aversion that pushed global equities sharply lower. Today’s rally completed reversal pattern on a daily chart, signaling an...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Sushiswap price analysis: We expect SUSHI/USD to break above $10 before midnight

Sushiswap price analysis is bullish for today. SUSHI/USD is currently trading at $9.5. SUSHI is set to break above the minor resistance at $10. For today, Sushiswap’s price analysis is favorable since the market has retreated to $10 over the previous 24 hours before showing signs of rejection for a further decline. Later today, we anticipate SUSHI/USD to reverse and recoup some of its losses.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Is Bearish As Short Traders Break Below 1765 Support

GOLD has made a breakout of 1765 lows. We should see a move lower on a1765 zone retest. The 1765-70 zone could be good for new short trades. The bearish momentum in the market persists as the price is getting weaker each day. Watch for the retest of the POC zone and break below 1750. The targets are 1720 and 1712. At this point it is sell on rallies.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD expected to break above $190 resistance

Litecoin price analysis suggests further sideways movement. At the time of writing LTC.USD is trading at $187. LTC faces resistance at the $190 mark. Litecoin followed a favorable trend on the previous day’s Litecoin price analysis chart. However, this bullish movement was halted by solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart set in, causing the prices to drop sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $186. The bulls seemed to be on the drawing board strategizing a possible attack that would alter the current negative trend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough power to establish solid support that reversed the bearish trend, causing the LTC/USD to surge.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Down, but Above $1,800-Mark, Over Fed Taper Uncertainty

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained above the $1,800-mark. Investors digested a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation that added to uncertainty over the U.S.s Federal Reserve’s timeline to begin asset tapering. Gold futures edged down 0.14% to $1,804.65 by 12:24 AM ET (4:24 AM...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000, Will It Hit $60,000?

© Reuters. Bitcoin Breaks Above $52,000, Will It Hit $60,000?. Bitcoin price broke over $52,000, pushing the crypto market capitalization to increase to $2,376,231,050,552 in the last 24-hour period. The king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, broke the $50,000 range for the second time this month. The largest crypto by market cap...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Attempting A Recovery From The $1,742 Low

Gold price started a fresh decline from well above the $1,800 zone against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,780 support level to move into a bearish zone. The bears were able to push the price below the $1,750 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $1,742 and the price is now attempting a recovery.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy