Gold breaks above 1800, finished correction?
Gold’s break of 1803.61 resistance suggests that correction from 1833.79 has completed at 1779.44. 38.2% retracement of 1682.60 to 1833.79 was well defended, maintaining near term bullishness. Further rise is now in favor to retest 1832.47/1833.79 resistance zone. Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole corrective pattern from 2074.84 has completed too. Further rally would then be seen to 1916.30 resistance for confirmation.www.actionforex.com
