CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

U.S. Bank Presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $10,000 Grant

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank. The grant will help Junior Achievement fulfill its mission of empowering young people to succeed in a global economy by providing educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness. Junior Achievement provides these programs to students at no cost to schools for K-12 students in the South Central Kentucky area.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#South Central#Junior Achievement#Global Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy