U.S. Bank Presents Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky with $10,000 Grant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank. The grant will help Junior Achievement fulfill its mission of empowering young people to succeed in a global economy by providing educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness. Junior Achievement provides these programs to students at no cost to schools for K-12 students in the South Central Kentucky area.www.wnky.com
