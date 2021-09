The Washington Mystics (10-17) are facing the Seattle Storm (19-10) on the road Tuesday night. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network and JoeTV at 10 p.m. ET. Both teams faced each other in June and August, which resulted in a split. Breanna Stewart is coming off a 33-point game against the New York Liberty so the Mystics need to do everything to make sure she doesn’t go off again. Seattle averages more rebounds and points per game than the Mystics so it will be a team effort to slow down the Storm’s offense. Washington is going to have to be aggressive and crash the boards on both ends of the floor. It’s unclear if Myisha Hines-Allen will play (illness) and if Tina Charles will play more minutes than she did last game given her return from injury.

