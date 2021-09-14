CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Anne S. Gadoury

By Christian Winthrop
Anne S. Gadoury, age 89, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on September 13, 2021 at Newport Hospital. Anne was born at home in Newport as the 13th child of 15 to Henry and Catherine (O’Neil) Cox. A lifelong island resident, she was a proud Newporter and worked hard to care for her family.

She was well known as a hostess at Christie’s Restaurant for over 30 years. Before that she worked for many years at The Pier, and was recognized for her talents and dedication with the Newport Hospitality Award in the 1970s.

Anne was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and volunteered at the Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, and when she couldn’t make it to Mass in person, she wasn’t to be interrupted during the Sunday Mass on television.

Anne also loved gardening, and won several Newport In Bloom awards for her flowers. When she wasn’t working, or in the garden, it was usually time for a Red Sox game, and she was a lifelong loyal fan.

Anne is survived by her five children; Kenneth Smith of Newport, Deborah Hanson (the late Frances) of Virginia, Joan Riegel (John) of California, Linda Deasley (James) of Middletown, and Lisa Stiles (Todd) also of Middletown, and 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Loughran of Swansea, MA.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, 13 siblings, and a great granddaughter Kelly Ann and a great grandson Christopher Deasley.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to assist those with vision loss to, Insight, 43 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02888

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

