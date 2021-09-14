CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke field hockey counters Princeton’s aggressive offense en route to victory

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 18 Duke beat No.13 Princeton 3-1 on the road. After holding off the Tigers’ relentless offensive pressure in Princeton, N.J., to emerge from the first half tied at zero, senior Leah Crouse, a U.S. National Team member, got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard first. Graduate student Lexi Davidson scored a penalty goal that would put Duke ahead for the rest of the game at Bedford Field Saturday, with graduate student Eva Nunnink securing Duke’s lead in the final minute to win 3-1.

