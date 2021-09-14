VERT Threat Alert: September 2021 Patch Tuesday Analysis

Summer vacations are coming to a close and, for many, the children are finally going back to school providing some quiet time. I hope everyone is well rested because the fall is already shaping up to be a busy time. Microsoft has released Server 2022 and Windows 11 is coming in October. Apple also has the beta available for the next version of macOS. But let’s start by focusing on a new Office vulnerability before next week’s Patch Tuesday.

