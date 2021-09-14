VERT Threat Alert: September 2021 Patch Tuesday Analysis
Today's VERT Alert addresses Microsoft's September 2021 Security Updates. VERT is actively working on coverage for these vulnerabilities and expects to ship ASPL-964 on Wednesday, September 15th. In-The-Wild & Disclosed CVEs CVE-2021-40444 This CVE describes a publicly exploited vulnerability in MSHTML that provides user level access upon successful exploitation. According to Microsoft, a malicious ActiveX
