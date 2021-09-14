CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup: Jaguars Frequently Find Themselves at No. 32

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04idSF_0bwCoNh100

Well, that was ugly.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been taking their licks in the national media ever since the final whistle of Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. For good reason, too, since the Texans were picked by every major outlet to finish dead last in the NFL in 2021.

Instead, the Texans more or less mopped the floor with the Jaguars. The Jaguars looked more like the team the Texans were supposed to be, allowing big plays at key moments, making fatal penalty mistakes, and turning over the ball in bunches.

As a result, it is hard to find anyone buying Jaguars stock heading into Week 2. The Jaguars didn't just lose to the team picked to be this year's worst team; they got outclassed in all three phases of the game. As a result, it is hard to find many publications singing the Jaguars' praises entering Week 2's game against the Denver Broncos. At least, that is what this week's Power Rankings Roundup shows.

So, where does the national media see the Jaguars after Week 1? We take a look below.

Sports Illustrated - No. 32

Unlike in some other cases, the Texans weren't given much credit for beating the Jaguars. Instead, the Jaguars open the season at No. 32 following Week 1, while the Texans take their spot at No. 31. The Jaguars won't have many pitying them after Sunday's loss considering the expectations around the Texans.

"Most collegiate coaches who are unsuccessful at the NFL level are lumped together, but the much-lampooned Chip Kelly, for example, was never this ill-prepared for a season opener. The Jaguars were walloped by the worst team in football. Their offseason personnel strategy seemed to ignore many of the team’s foundational issues in pursuit of a lofty and ultimately difficult to accomplish vision. Urban Meyer’s top offensive lieutenants, Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer, both required generational defenses to see their core philosophies succeed. Jacksonville couldn’t slow the pick-heavy Texans."

ESPN - No. 32

The Jaguars dropped three spots after the loss to Houston, going from No. 29 all the way to the bottom spot at No. 32. They essentially just switched places with the Texans, who jumped from the last spot on the totem pole up to No. 29 following their home upset of the Jaguars.

"Lawrence threw for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in his NFL debut. He dealt with six dropped passes, but was wild on some other throws, too. The bulk of his yards came after the Jaguars fell behind by 20 points late in the first half. He made some really good throws on the TD passes to tight end Chris Manhertz and wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. Lawrence clearly has the goods, but there are areas for improvement."

Another edition where the Jaguars fall three spots -- to No. 32 -- while the Texans take their place at No. 29. This is more or less an indication that the Jaguars' loss on Sunday really was that bad in terms of national perspective, even if the Texans are likely a better team than they are given credit for in the media.

"Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are not accustomed to losing. That might be about to change after what we witnessed on Sunday in Houston. The 2021 Jags looked a lot like the 2020 version that ended the season on a 15-game losing streak. Turnovers, penalties, mental lapses -- it all added up to a 37-21 loss to a Texans team that figures to be one of the worst squads in football. And if that's the case, where does that leave Jacksonville after Week 1? The Jaguars can only go up from here."

If these are all starting to run together, it is tough to blame you. The Jaguars once again went from No. 29 to No. 32, falling behind teams such as the Lions (29), Giants (30), and Falcons (31). The Texans did get a bit of a bump, though, jumping to No. 27 from the No. 32 spot. The Texans beat down the Jaguars in all three phases, so they likely are a bit better than many think.

The Jaguars were at No. 30 entering the season, so they didn't exactly fall very far here. If anything, this shows us that expectations for the Jaguars entering the season weren't exactly high, at least outside of Jacksonville that is. The Jaguars could have changed that with a win in Week 1, but they instead reinforced it by losing in convincing fashion.

"It's not that the Jaguars lost in Houston on Sunday; we are talking about a team that has now lost 16 regular-season games in a row and was starting a rookie quarterback. But Jacksonville didn't just lose. They got waxed by a Texans team considered by most to reside somewhere between laughable and dismal."

The Jaguars slipped from No. 30 to No. 32 following the Week 1 loss to Houston, but what is instead most noteworthy is how quickly it appears national media members have jumped ship from the Meyer experiment entirely. It is too early to do that, but the Jaguars looked bad enough in Week 1 to get that reaction out of some folks.

"Through all of the offseason nonsense with Urban Meyer, it was still fair to wait and see how he fared in a game that counted. And the Jaguars looked absolutely lost against a Texans team that was expected to be the worst in the NFL. Well, the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL. And after one game, it's clear they made a bad hire with Meyer. Maybe an all-time bad hire. The question becomes, how quickly will the Jaguars admit a mistake and move on? Hopefully it happens before they waste too much of Trevor Lawrence."

Pete Prisco rarely holds punches back and we see this in this week's rankings. It is hard to find any false statements in his evaluation of the Jaguars, however, making this a reasonable ranking of the Jaguars at the bottom of the NFL through one week.

"That was a terrible showing at Houston. The defense is terrible and the offense didn't come close to doing enough. Urban Meyer has a lot of work to do."

Again, hard to put any blame on the author for this ranking. The Jaguars came in at No. 32, falling immediately behind teams like the Texans (No. 27), Lions (No. 28), New York Jets (No. 29), New York Giants (No. 30), and the Atlanta Falcons (No. 32).

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Giants#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Houston Texans#The Denver Broncos#Sports Illustrated#Espn#Td#Lions#Falcons
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Tua Tagovailoa

It looks like the Miami Dolphins avoided catastrophe when it comes to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was injured earlier today. Tagovailoa absorbed a big hit from Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the first quarter this afternoon and immediately went to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
362
Followers
612
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy