Mariners Minor League Report — September 14
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: LF Jake Fraley and Kevin Padlo each homered and combined to drive in 5 runs as Tacoma defeated Sacramento 8–4 in game 1 of the doubleheader on Monday afternoon. C Jose Godoy (3x3, R, 3B, RBI) led the team with 3 hits, while Fraley (1x3, R, HR, 3 RBI), Padlo (1x3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB), SS Donovan Walton (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB), DH Jantzen Witte (1x2, R, 2B, BB), 1B Sam Travis (1x3, 2B, RBI), 2B Alen Hanson (1x3, R) and CF Luis Liberato (1x3, 3B, RBI) each collected 1 of the team’s 10 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (5.0,2,1,1,0,7) improved to 10–3 on the season with the win, allowing only 1 run on 2 hits while walking 0 and striking out 7. LH Ray Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) struck out 2 in a 1–2–3 6th inning, while RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,4,3,2,0,0) allowed 3 runs (2 ER) in the 7th inning.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
