Protest over University of Kansas assault claims draws crowd
Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student. The Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend. The university's spokeswoman said Tuesday the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously and has robust processes to investigate them.
