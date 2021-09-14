CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Joe Musgrove to win the Roberto Clemente Award

By Ben Fadden
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Musgrove came to the San Diego Padres via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before this season and he was the perfect player for San Diegans to wrap their arms around. He is a hometown kid getting to pitch for his hometown team wearing the number of the pitcher (Jake Peavy) that he idolized growing up. Of course, Musgrove would then plant himself in Padres history when he threw the first no-hitter in the history of the franchise on April 9, 2021 in Texas.

