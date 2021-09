RALEIGH – U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-03) announced his opposition to President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for businesses across the country. “As a physician, I have been a strong proponent of the COVID vaccine since the beginning. I have administered the vaccine myself, and I believe in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. That said, I am completely opposed to a federal mandate requiring COVID vaccination,” Murphy said in a statement.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO