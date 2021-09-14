CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEOS: The New Stage Design For NXT

By Jozef Kostecki
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is set to begin a new era in NXT tonight, with the launch of NXT 2.0. This redesign will include an entirely new color palette, stage design and production setup. One area of the new setup that you can check out is the stage design, which you can see in the videos below:

