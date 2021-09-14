CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

How a local graffiti artist is impacting the future while living out her father's dream

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ln8l0_0bwCnQ3l00

It was eight years ago when local graffiti artist, Nyia Luna, lost her father to suicide.

"​My Papi, he's right here actually," she said as she pointed to her necklace engraved with his face.

Experiencing his death at the young age of 13, she grew to understand his legacy and process his dreams.

"So that was really hard for me. It still is," said Luna.

Her father, Tomás Garrett-Rosas, dropped out of high school and later joined a gang. But Rosas quickly turned his life around by earning a doctorate in urban studies and working as a professor at UW-Whitewater.

Rosas grew up on the south side spray painting walls on various walls throughout the neighborhood.

"He was doing it illegally, walls," said Luna.

Luna never dreamed she herself could be a legal street artist getting paid for her work. There was a stereotype that came with graffiti, and she was discouraged by her father initially.

"He always told me, like you're never gonna make a career out of it, it's not gonna work, and I think he did that because that's what he was told."

TMJ4

Luna, alongside Girlmobb , was selected by the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative to paint their rendition of activist Dolores Huerta on the wall of the US Cellular building.

This opportunity came full circle for Luna, as this very building was one that Luna's father once painted on.

"It's surreal."

The mural is intended to inspire women on the south side and represent more female activists.

It's the third to be added on by the Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative as a way to revitalize Cesar Chavez Drive and provide opportunities for artists.

"In this community, it’s needed because throughout the Cesar Chavez district, it’s all about Cesar Chavez and so they want representation for the other half."

The mural painted upon bright hues reads, "Honor the hands that harvest your crops."

Dolores Huerta coined the famous phrase, 'Si, Se Puede,' which translates to 'Yes, we can.'

Huerta worked alongside Cesar Chavez fighting for Hispanic Immigrant farm workers.

TMJ4

"We just really need to really give thought to who's preparing our food and what they have to go through."

Currently, at the age of 91, Huerta is still fighting for Hispanic immigrant agriculture workers all over the country, which is what inspired both Luna and Girlmobb to paint her in her elderly state.

"With this mural, we wanna teach people."

Luna believes she is pursuing her dream while fulfilling her father's.

"I want to take on what he couldn't."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Erie Times-News

Local resin artist lives her 'cosmic dream' crafting astrological products

During the COVID-19 quarantine, some of us binged our favorite TV shows, while others adopted a new pet. Ally Schell started her own business. What might seem like an ambitious endeavor to others was a no-brainer for Schell, who saw it as an opportunity to put her artistic abilities to good use. In May 2020, Schell started her resin art business, Shop Cosmic Dreams.
ERIE, PA
Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘Designers for Glaser’ honors artist’s life and worldwide impact

Colorado State University’s Clara Hatton Gallery presents “Designers for Glaser,” a homage to the designer responsible for some of the more prevalent images in pop culture. Milton Glaser died in 2020 at the age of 91 and spent his lifetime creating posters and other designs. He was most well known...
COLORADO STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Belinda Rathbone’s ‘George Rickey: A Life in Balance’ Captures the Late Artist’s Local Impact

Many of you will remember the 14-foot stainless-steel sculpture that stood on the State Street steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on and off beginning in 1999 and continuously from October 2007 until August 2017. It looked like an exploded palm tree constructed with parts from a jet aircraft. As the shining brushed-metal surfaces of its long, angular blades oscillated in the breeze, George Rickey’s Six Random Lines Excentric III radiated silent, Zen-like strength. At UCSB, in the space between the Art, Design & Architecture Museum and the lagoon, another large stainless-steel sculpture by Rickey, Annular Eclipse VI, is still on view. It moves with a similar smooth authority, its lofty steel circles intersecting and overlapping in graceful, uncanny patterns, throwing circular shadows on the scene below.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Dolores Huerta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Suicide#Mural#Uw Whitewater#Se Puede#Hispanic#Immigrant
bdmag.com

Outdoor Spaces: Living the Dream, Inside and Out

Utilizing and implementing outdoor spaces are a must in today’s industry. Caught in what the industry has dubbed an amenities war, multifamily developers and operators are investing in unique, resort-like amenities to remain competitive and attract new generations of residents who prioritize experience and community in their search for an apartment. Outdoor spaces such as interior courtyards, rooftop decks, pool and spa areas or community plazas are key in creating an attractive living experience, especially in regions that benefit from year-round warm weather. The COVID-19 pandemic and the slew of indoor restrictions it has prompted have only accelerated the focus on outdoor spaces. Case in point, a recent report by Fixr shows that 63% of construction experts anticipate future outdoor living areas will be bigger than before the pandemic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Miami New Times

LA Graffiti Artist Saber Goes From the Street to the Gallery

His artwork was visible to satellites orbiting the earth in 1997 when he created the world's biggest graffiti piece, and now audiences in Miami can feast their eyes on LA street artist Saber's newest works. Heralded by many as a master of graffiti art whose career has taken him from...
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Global

Old Montreal's newest restaurant embraces vandalism, invites artists to coat the walls with graffiti

Vandale is a project that has been hovering in the air for several years from the team behind the not-so-secret underground operations of Le Speakeasy. It started back in 2017, when they were vandalized for their first time. Throw a pandemic into the mix and that night in April 2021 when numerous merchants in Old Montreal were vandalized following anti-lockdown protests, and it didn't take much for owners Nicolas Delrieu and Cédric St-Onge to decide on pulling the trigger on this project.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy