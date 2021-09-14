CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

Bill Jones

Cedar Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Jones, 82, of Odessa passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, at home. Bill was born July 18, 1939, in Collins, and raised by his aunt and uncle, Ruth and Bill Jackson. He graduated in 1957 from Collins High School in Collins. After high school, he started helping a local farmer, bailing hay, hauling milk and raising cattle. After farming, Bill had various trucking jobs until he went to work for Ferrellgas in 1977. Bill then went to work for Salley’s Propane in 1992 and retired in 2008.

