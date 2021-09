A hidden and worrying aspect of the rapid growth in NHS waiting lists is the 40 per cent rise in use of drugs like tramadol, codeine and dihydrocodeine compared to pre-pandemic levels.Researchers uncovered this startling increase in patients waiting for hip and knee operations. This type of surgery is a useful barometer as these are the most common surgical procedures carried out in the NHS, although much of this bread and butter work is subcontracted to private health providers.The need to have surgery is the end point following a series of assessments and interventions that aim to minimise individual loss...

HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO