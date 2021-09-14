CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says His ‘Heart Was Pumping’ Reading Season 4 Script

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
The upcoming action in Season 4 for “Yellowstone” has definitely filled Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley up with a lot of adrenaline. At least that’s what it appears Bentley had a good case of when reading the upcoming season-opening episode. If he’s already jumping up and down by the first...

