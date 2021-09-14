FHFA, Treasury Suspend PSPA Changes

The FDIC today released a draft of its strategic plan for 2022-2026 for public comment. Comments are due Oct. 1. The agency’s strategic goals include ensuring that insured depositors are protected from loss without recourse to taxpayer funding, that FDIC-supervised banks are safe and sound, that consumers’ rights are protected and banks are investing in their communities, that large banks can be resolved in an orderly manner in the event of bankruptcy and that resolutions are orderly and receiverships are managed effectively.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO