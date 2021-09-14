CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FHFA, Treasury Suspend PSPA Changes

aba.com
 6 days ago

The Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Treasury Department today announced the suspension of changes to the preferred stock purchase agreements governing the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were announced in January. FHFA said it will use the suspension to review the requirements and contemplate further revisions, and noted that the suspensions “do not affect the Enterprises’ ability to build or retain capital.”

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Support builds for acting FHFA head to get the job outright

WASHINGTON — Amid rumors that President Biden is considering Mike Calhoun of the Center for Responsible Lending to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, more observers are questioning the rationale for replacing the agency’s acting director. Sandra Thompson, who has been in that role since June, has moved quickly to...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA capital changes could boost credit risk transfer issuance

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's reevaluation of the government-sponsored enterprises' capital rules should increase usage of credit risk transfers, observers said. Fannie Mae has not made any new CRT deals since March 2020, while Freddie Mac's pace of issuance has been slower than in years past. Both agencies were reacting, in part, to former FHFA Director Mark Calabria’s revision of the GSEs’ framework, which required them to hold more funds for these deals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Freddie Mac#Fhfa#The Treasury Department#Fannie Mae#Enterprises#Aba
themreport.com

Biden Administration Urged to Nominate Thompson as FHFA Director

Rep. Maxine Waters, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, has called for Sandra L. Thompson, current Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Acting Director, to be nominated to lead the agency. “Today, I call on President Biden to nominate Sandra L. Thompson as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Housing Wire

Support for Thompson to permanently lead FHFA grows

Influential Congresswoman Maxine Waters has waded into the growing debate about who should lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). And her pick – though she doesn’t get a vote – is the acting director, Sandra Thompson. “Appointed on June 23 as acting director, Ms. Thompson has needed little time...
U.S. POLITICS
aba.com

ABA Urges FDIC to Provide Compliance Relief on Deposit Recordkeeping Rule

The American Bankers Association told the FDIC today that covered institutions continue to encounter major challenges in complying Part 370, which addresses timely deposit insurance determination recordkeeping. The rule requires banks with at least two million deposit accounts to upgrade deposit recordkeeping so the FDIC could use the system of a subject bank to make deposit insurance in the event of failure.
CREDITS & LOANS
aba.com

FDIC Launches Mission-Driven Bank Fund

The FDIC today launched its new mission-driven bank fund, through which private investors—including corporations, financial institutions and philanthropic organizations—have the opportunity to support mission-driven banks that support low- and moderate-income, minority and rural communities. Mission-driven banks—which include minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions—will be able to make pitches...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
rismedia.com

FHFA: Certain Portions of 2021 PSPAs Being Suspended

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury suspended certain provisions added to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Jan. 14, 2021. “This suspension will provide FHFA time to review the extent to which these requirements are redundant...
ECONOMY
aba.com

FHFA Proposes Changes to Regulatory Capital Framework for Fannie, Freddie

The Federal Housing Finance Agency proposed changes to the prescribed leverage buffer amount and the capital treatment of risk transfers under enterprise regulatory capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The changes are intended “to better reflect the risks inherent in the Enterprises’ business models and to encourage the distribution of credit risk from the Enterprises to private investors,” FHFA said.
ECONOMY
American Banker

FHFA proposes modification of capital rules for Fannie and Freddie

WASHINGTON — The Federal Housing Finance Agency is proposing to revise the post-conservatorship capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that was finalized under the Trump administration in order to encourage the transfer of risk to private investors and make the leverage requirements more dynamic. In a proposal issued...
U.S. POLITICS
American Banker

Candidate to head FHFA favors turning Fannie, Freddie into utilities

WASHINGTON — Rumors circulating this week about a potential nominee to head the Federal Housing Finance Agency could offer key insight into how the Biden administration envisions the future of the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Speculation is mounting that Mike Calhoun, the president of the Center for...
U.S. POLITICS
aba.com

FDIC Releases Strategic Plan for 2022-2026

The FDIC today released a draft of its strategic plan for 2022-2026 for public comment. Comments are due Oct. 1. The agency’s strategic goals include ensuring that insured depositors are protected from loss without recourse to taxpayer funding, that FDIC-supervised banks are safe and sound, that consumers’ rights are protected and banks are investing in their communities, that large banks can be resolved in an orderly manner in the event of bankruptcy and that resolutions are orderly and receiverships are managed effectively.
ECONOMY
aba.com

Yellen Keeps Up Push for IRS Reporting Proposal in Spending Bill

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week called on House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) to include in the reconciliation package the Biden administration’s controversial provision that would require financial institutions to report information to the IRS on gross inflows and outflows on customer accounts above a de minimis level of $600—a provision strongly opposed by the American Bankers Association.
CONGRESS & COURTS
state.nj.us

Department of the Treasury

TRENTON — The Department of the Treasury reported that August revenue collections for the major taxes totaled $2.446 billion, up $488.7 million, or 25.0 percent above last August. Year-to-date, total collections of $2.780 billion are up $659.8 million, or 30.8 percent above the same two initial months last year. August...
INCOME TAX
wealthmanagement.com

Treasury Releases Priority Guidance Plan

IRC Sections 1014(f) and 6035 regarding basis consistency between estate and person acquiring property from decedent (proposed and temporary regulations were published on March 4, 2016. IRC Section 2642(g) concerning the extensions of time to allocate generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax exemption. IRC Section 2801 regarding U.S. citizens and residents who...
POLITICS
Housing Wire

Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Under those requirements, Fannie Mae had restricted its acquisition of loans secured by second homes and investment...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The day after Labor Day, the nation’s top housing regulator announced that its regulated entities, which control half the nation’s $11 trillion housing market, would have to come up with plans to address racial equity. The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s decree came with a tight deadline for Fannie Mae and...
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

FHFA to Require Race-Conscious Housing Plans from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be required to submit annual “equitable housing finance plans” by the end of the year. FHFA said the requirements will cover GSEs’ three-year plans to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in housing finance outcomes. Mandatory elements...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

FHFA requires GSEs to submit annual equity plans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will require the government sponsored enterprises to submit annual plans to advance equity in housing finance for the next three years. The first annual plan, which the GSEs must submit and implement in less than four months, must specifically include plans to reduce the...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy