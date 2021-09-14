FHFA, Treasury Suspend PSPA Changes
The Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Treasury Department today announced the suspension of changes to the preferred stock purchase agreements governing the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were announced in January. FHFA said it will use the suspension to review the requirements and contemplate further revisions, and noted that the suspensions “do not affect the Enterprises’ ability to build or retain capital.”bankingjournal.aba.com
