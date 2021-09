I still remember the first time I saw James Vincent McMorrow live. It was the inaugural leg of Falls Festival Byron Bay and it was disgustingly hot. Just days away from releasing his second album, Post Tropical, McMorrow played a mid-afternoon slot and proceeded to crush his set, all the while struggling with the Australian Summer sun. As I stood baking in the sun trying not to die from a goon induced hangover, I knew I was witnessing something pretty special. Returning with his fifth album, the fantastically named Grapefruit Season, the magic McMorrow had all those years ago is still entirely present and, if anything, has evolved into something even more special.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO