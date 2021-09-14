NFC North Rundown: Injury bug bites Detroit as entire division begins 0-1

If the Green Bay Packers were hoping to begin their “last dance” season with a bang, they were very disappointed with the outcome on Sunday. The Packers dropped the first game of the 2021 regular season to New Orleans, 38-3, as all phases of the team looked lethargic. If there is any silver lining as the Packers look to rebound in Week 2, it is that the team lost little ground with the rest of the division. All four members of the NFC North finished 0-1, with the most concerning news potentially coming out of Detroit.