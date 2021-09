Survivors of convicted former US Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to express their shock and anger at the FBI’s handling of the federal investigation into Mr Nassar. And while FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about his response to the Justice Department Inspector General’s report into the FBI’s handling of the case at the hearing on Wednesday, many of the lawmakers had questions for the DOJ itself as to why it declined to prosecute two FBI agents referred for criminal prosecution over their conduct in the case.Those questions went unanswered as neither...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO