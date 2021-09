When installed on Windows, Apps can register themselves to launch as soon as you log in to your account. While this works for those apps which you need to be there, such as Screenshot taking tools, but apps that can be launched later can get annoying. The same is the case with the Xbox App, and this guide will show how you can enable or disable the Xbox App Automatic Startup on Windows 11/10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO