Norm Macdonald Dead at 61: Comedian’s Reflection on Life in 2016 Memoir is Heartbreakingly Honest

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Despite battling cancer, stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald has always remained positive. That was his outlook on life up until his very last days. Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday at 61 years old. According to reports, the legendary comic had been battling cancer for nearly a decade. But he kept his health struggles out of the public eye. The Quebec City native will without a doubt be remembered for his role on Saturday Night Live from 1993 until 1998. He wrote about his time on the show and his entire career journey in a 2016 memoir, Based on a True Story: Not A Memoir.

