You can currently save up to $100 on some of the latest iPads that are now available at Amazon.com. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s being powered by the latest M1 processor. This powerful tablet is getting a 9 percent discount that translates to $100 savings, leaving the 128GB storage model in Space Gray selling for $999. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB variant in Silver that’s also getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,099.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO