Richland, WA

Dogs death leads to investigation into possible toxic algae Bloom

By Justin Berger
KEPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland, WA — An investigation was opened following a dogs death after symptomology and observations by the pet owner resembles that of an animal ingesting toxic algae. "This is kind of unique to this year," said Sheila Erickson, veterinarian and owner of Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care. "But again, I think owners just need to be aware of the water that their pets are playing in. If anything looks suspicious it's better just to avoid that area and go somewhere where the water is clear and clean."

