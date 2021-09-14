VTG Wins Navy Hypersonics Engineering Contract

ManTech has been awarded a $476 million contract by the U.S. Space Force to provide systems engineering solutions for the agency’s Space Systems Command. “As the trusted partner of this prominent customer since 2010, we are proud and excited to take the next steps in advancing the missions of U.S. Space Force,” said Andrew Twomey, executive vice president and general manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector.

