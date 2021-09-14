CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTG Wins Navy Hypersonics Engineering Contract

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVTG has won a prime contract from the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs to provide engineering services for the Navy’s hypersonic strike capability. Under the contract, VTG will support the Conventional Prompt Strike Program Office, a division of the Strategic Systems Programs. The company will provide research and development expertise, systems engineering, test planning and test engineering, logistics and a range of programmatic and technical services.

