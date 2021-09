She may be a world-renowned actress known for her roles in 50 First Dates and Charlie's Angels, but Drew Barrymore's bedroom is not as extravagant as you may expect. The actress lives in The Hamptons with her children Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. Drew filmed inside her bedroom as she watched School of Rock on her built-in TV, which sat on top of a set of white drawers and was flanked by bookshelves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO