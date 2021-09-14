'Love Life' Season 2 Trailer: New Protagonist Will Grapple Through His Loss [DETAILS]

If you were already worried about a certain All American character’s fate after that third season finale, the just-released trailer for Season 4 isn’t going to bring you any relief. We’re talking, of course, about Coop (played by Bre-Z), whose life remains in jeopardy after being shot by Mo. We’re all anxious to find out if she’s OK, something the minute-long trailer takes every possible opportunity to exploit — complete with ominous shots of Spencer speaking to someone in a cemetery. “There’s no way Coop would let you set aside your dreams,” Patience tells Spencer at one point. “She ain’t here to...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO