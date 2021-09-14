CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa school districts make decisions on mask mandates

By Kristin Rogers
KCRG.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa school districts are deciding whether to require masks after a federal judge blocked the state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools. In the Cedar Rapids Community School District, a mandate is in place starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, Solon Community Schools have said they will not be requiring masks. Many others are still trying to decide. Linn-Mar told us their school board would have to meet in a special session before any changes are made there.

Jacq Sparrow
6d ago

The sheep in Iowa City folded as usual for the half educated college town. Liberal neurosis is the only pandemic in this town.

