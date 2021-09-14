Iowa school districts make decisions on mask mandates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa school districts are deciding whether to require masks after a federal judge blocked the state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools. In the Cedar Rapids Community School District, a mandate is in place starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, Solon Community Schools have said they will not be requiring masks. Many others are still trying to decide. Linn-Mar told us their school board would have to meet in a special session before any changes are made there.