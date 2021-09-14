Is a Marvel Zombies Live-Action Movie Coming Further Down the Line in the MCU?

The next episode of the Marvel spin-off series What If...? reveals that Marvel Zombies are on their way to the animated show and fans are extremely excited. As an anthology series, What If...? views the events of the universe through a new lens, thanks to the Watcher's omniscience. In the first episode, it's Peggy Carter who receives the super-soldier serum and Steve Rogers pilots the Hydra Stomper, which is powered by the Tesseract. These tiny changes to the storylines show off how different the universe would have become, like the fact that Prince T'Challa becomes Star Lord leads to a hero more like Robin Hood instead of self-interest and dance-offs.

