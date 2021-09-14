Is a Marvel Zombies Live-Action Movie Coming Further Down the Line in the MCU?
It has taken a while for Marvel Zombies to finally be fleshed out on screen, but last week's episode of Marvel's What If...? finally brought the undead superhero apocalypse to the MCU. While the animated series takes a look at what could have happened in alternative realities, the multiverse became a more terrifying place with the long awaited Zombies episode, which transformed the Earth's mightiest heroes into flesh-eating monsters. Based on the comic book by The Walking Dead' s Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips, many fans believed that the animated iteration of Marvel's own Walking Dead is the only time we will see the shambling monstrosities, but it appears that made not be the case.movieweb.com
Comments / 1