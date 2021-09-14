Beetlejuice Is Back on Broadway This Spring, and Deader Than Ever

This is the third article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Nobody, but nobody, stops a show like Lillias White. In a Broadway career that has spanned more than 40 years, she has poured her thrilling voice into a river of superpowered musical numbers: “Thank God I’m Old” in Barnum, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in Dreamgirls, “Mama Will Provide” in Once on This Island, “Memory” in Cats, “Brotherhood of Man” in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, “When You’re Good to Mama” in Chicago, “Rain” in Fela!—and, of course, “The Oldest Profession” in The Life, for which she won a 1997 Tony Award. Revered by audiences, critics and fellow performers alike, White returns to the Broadway stage this month as prison matron Mama Morton in the long-running Chicago, a role she first played in 2006. Warm and personable even via FaceTime, she chatted with us from backstage during her final week of rehearsals for the production.

