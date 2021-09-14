CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beetlejuice Is Back on Broadway This Spring, and Deader Than Ever

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's the ghost with the most and you can't keep him down as Beetlejuice heads back to Broadway in 2022. The musical spectacular based on the iconic Tim Burton's 1988 movie received rave reviews before having to shut down due to the Covid pandemic, but say his name three times and the world's leading bio-exorcist will make his comeback on April 8th, when the show will take up residency at the Marriott Marquis Theatre with casting news expected to be announced later this year.

