I am thrilled to be returning full-time to PreK this year after many years of younger students and teaching multi-age last year. During our second free-choice period in my classroom, I pull students outside for small group, aka teacher table activities. One of the Halloween-themed math activities I am planning for next month is these Halloween ten frames. Are you familiar with ten frames? If you aren’t, those little grids are useful tools for understanding number sense, specifically in relation to ten. In early childhood, we don’t need to teach our students explicitly about place value. Still, activities like this PreK Halloween math activity will help create a strong foundation for that learning later on.