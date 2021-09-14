CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

2 seriously injured in 4-car crash in Manchester

By Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286kdN_0bwCgcS800
The scene of today's crash in Manchester. By Skyler Frazer / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER – A head-on crash this afternoon left two operators with life-threatening injuries and temporarily shut down roads near West Center Street and McKee Street.

Manchester Police Sgt. Bill Young, the traffic unit supervisor for the department, said in a press release that officer and members of Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to the intersection at 2:25 p.m. reports of a crash with injuries. First responders found a four-car crash and injuries to four people.

The two operators of the vehicles that were struck head-on, an adult male and adult female, were transported to local hospitals via ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Two others, another adult male and adult female, were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the adult female operator of the fourth vehicle was unharmed. The status of those injured in the crash was not immediately available.

Early investigation by police indicates that one vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Center Street near the intersection of McKee Street and traveled into the oncoming lane of westbound traffic, striking a vehicle head-on. Then, two westbound vehicles behind the vehicle struck head-on were also struck.

Young said that the vehicles involved were heavily damaged and speed appears to have been a factor in the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information about what happened is asked to contact Manchester Police Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.

Comments / 0

 

