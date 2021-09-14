CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Critics Of Patent Waivers Are Claiming They Were Right... Despite No Patent Waiver Actually Issuing Yet

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 6 days ago

We were surprised, but pleased, when the US announced plans to support a patent waiver for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines (over Hollywood's strenuous objections). As you'll recall, the TRIPS agreement (an onerous, oppressive set of "intellectual property" rules that many countries have agreed to) includes a "waiver" process, in which the WTO will effectively waive international patent protection on certain patented items in an emergency situation. The COVID-19 crisis seemed to fit the exact intent of the waiver process, and yet there's been a lot of pushback from patent and copyright maximalists who hate the very idea of waiving copyright or patent monopoly rights on anything for any reason at all.

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
natlawreview.com

China’s National Intellectual Property Administration Issues Interpretation of Administrative Adjudication of Patent Linkage Measures

On September 18, 2021, the China National Intellectual Property Agency released the Interpretation of “Administrative Adjudication Measures for Early Resolution Mechanisms for Drug Patent Disputes” (《药品专利纠纷早期解决机制行政裁决办法》解读). The Interpretation clarifies some issues in the Measures, including deadlines. Requester. The requester can be the patentee, applicant for drug marketing license or interested...
CHINA
Public Radio International PRI

The backstory to a proposed waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents

The world continues to face massive vaccine divides that risk prolonging the pandemic everywhere. A growing access to medicines movement is calling for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine and medicine patents, so that more companies could, in theory, manufacture vaccines. This is a controversial proposal that has stalled in trade talks for nearly a year. But overriding exclusive rights on medicines in the name of public health is not new. The World's Elana Gordon reports on the origins of this conflict, which dates back at least 20 years, to a case involving some 40 pharmaceutical companies, the government of South Africa and millions of people dying from another virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tech Dirt

US Judge Gets It Right: AI Doesn't Get Patents

A month ago, we wrote about a perplexing (and dangerous) decision down in Australia ruling that an AI can be listed as the inventor of a patent. As we had explained, there was a concerted effort by a small group patent lawyers and this one dude, Stephen Thaler, to seek out patents for "inventions" that an AI created by Thaler called Dabus ("device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience"). As we explained in that and earlier posts, the entire point of the patent system is to provide incentives to humans to invent. An AI does not need such incentives. As we've highlighted in the past, the USPTO and the EU patent office have both rejected AI-generated patents. Australia's patent office had done the same, but a judge there rejected that and said an AI could be listed as an inventor.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosen
AFP

EU commissioner hopeful people vaccinated with AstraZeneca can enter US

While Washington has not authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, a European commissioner on Monday expressed hope that travelers from the continent inoculated with the jab will soon be able to enter the United States. In an interview in Washington with AFP, Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market, said the new order covers people vaccinated with jabs recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Patent Infringement#Wto#The European Union#Eu#Covid#Trips#Chinese
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
texasbreaking.com

Local Governments Forcing Workers To Pay Back Unemployment Benefits

Early this month, many unemployment benefit programs were no longer extended by the federal government. Now, local governments in different states are demanding that the people who received these unemployment benefits start paying back despite the shortage of jobs amid the pandemic. According to a Business Insider report, one person...
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

Lawsuit tries to block vaccine mandate: Court says …

A New Mexico federal judge refused to block a vaccine mandate for certain workers from going into effect. The court said data show the vaccines are safe and effective. It also said the vaccines provide immunity that “is significantly more robust than natural immunity gained following infection.”. Right now, the...
LAW
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy