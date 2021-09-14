CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Democrats voted along broader political lines to save Newsom, CNN exit poll shows

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s recall election played out along established partisan lines, according to a California exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, with voters’ views on Gov. Gavin Newsom closely tied to their broader political views. In a state as blue as California, that was enough for Newsom to survive a Republican-backed recall effort and remain in office, CNN projected Tuesday.

