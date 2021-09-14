CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA Extends Disability Deadline for Gulf War Vets

By Jim Absher
Military.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the time limit for Gulf War veterans to claim presumptive disability for certain chronic illnesses related to their military service. The illnesses, commonly referred to as "Gulf War Syndrome," are considered "presumptive" by the VA, meaning veterans claiming a disability related to them...

