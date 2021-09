While the Steam Deck has looked solid ever since it was first announced, it may have a minor issue where some games won’t be supported at launch due to compatibility issues. In a recent interview, Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais said that the Steam Deck is capable of playing any game. While true, this statement may be slightly misleading. James B. Ramey, president of CodeWeavers later clarified that the Steam Deck may not actually run every single game on the platform. On the Boiling Steam podcast, Ramey stated that while the device does have the hardware capabilities to play any Steam game, software compatibility issues may restrict you from playing every game in your library.

