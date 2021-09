Sept. 18, 2021, noon–5 p.m. Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. The Mid-Autumn Festival traditionally falls on the 15th day of the eighth month on the lunar calendar, which on the Gregorian calendar this year is Sept. 21. On this date, many East and Southeast Asian families celebrate by sharing mooncakes — the sweet pastries, round like the moon — enjoying lanterns and admiring together the beauty of what is believed to be the brightest moon of the year. It is a celebration of family and of harvest, a cultural tradition that centers on loved ones coming together.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO