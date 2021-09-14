CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commemorating the International Day of Democracy 

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this International Day of Democracy, we underscore our support for democracy as we strive toward a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world. The United States places democracy and human rights at the center of our foreign policy; they are essential elements in achieving and sustaining peace and stability the world over. Our commitment is firm and grounded in our own experience as a democracy—imperfect, but continuously striving for a more perfect union. We know that free and democratic societies have healthier citizens, less violent conflict, and more prosperous communities. Indeed, democracy delivers for the many, not the few.

