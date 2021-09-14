Commemorating the International Day of Democracy 

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Guatemala on this very special 200th anniversary of independence. The people of the United States and Guatemala have an enduring friendship rooted in shared values, commerce, culture, and familial ties. The United States appreciates the long-standing relationship and remains dedicated to collaborative efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and improved security for the people of Guatemala. Building a brighter future for Guatemala requires strong democratic institutions, transparency, and rule of law. We join our voices to those of so many Guatemalans who have expressed support for tackling corruption and maintaining the integrity and transparency of the judicial system. We are also committed to continue supporting the fight against COVID-19 in Guatemala and the region by building on the 4.5 million vaccines and over $63.2 million in supplies donated thus far to help the Guatemalan people battle the pandemic. Guatemala shares this special bicentennial celebration with many of its closest neighbors, and we look forward to working with the region for further democratic and economic progress.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO