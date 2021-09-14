CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LocalPaper Launches First Fine Art Investment Offering of Its Kind, Granting Investors Exposure to Untapped Blue-Chip Art Market; Closes Oversubscribed with $4.4M

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. LocalPaper, whose alternative investment platform offers pre-funded, institutional-quality investments to accredited investors, recently launched a new fine art investment opportunity. Created in partnership with Lio Malca, a renowned art collector and dealer based out of New York City, the offering provides investors a new way to diversify their portfolios; Malca personally sourced the artworks and LocalPaper’s principals pre-vetted and invested alongside investors. The offering included artwork by renowned artists, ​​Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, George Condo, Kenny Scharf and a selection of emerging artists.

www.timesunion.com

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Union

Hitachi Solutions Named A Leader in Everest Group's First PEAK Matrix Assessment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services

Company debuts at #2 for vision and capability, #3 for market impact. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft cloud services, is proud to announce its Leader position in Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Recognized as one of four Leaders among a global field of 18 Microsoft Dynamics 365 service providers, the company placed second in the Leader’s quadrant for vision and capability and third for market impact.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Times Union

LEA Global and FISPAN Partner to Further Banking Integration Efforts

LEA Global partners with Fintech, FISPAN, to enhance their community of clients’ banking experience. FISPAN, the market leader in ERP-banking, today announced a new partnership with Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global). LEA is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. This partnership will help FISPAN reach an even wider breadth of end users through LEA Global’s extensive association of accounting, consulting and business partners.
BUSINESS
Times Union

BitBoy Crypto Launches Crypto Academy to Educate the Public About Crypto: What It Is, Why it's Revolutionary, and How to Get Involved

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers, launches BitLab Academy. BitLab Academy is a premiere Cryptoasset education course that offers lessons and customized content designed by writers, researchers, and content developers to help both beginners and pros in crypto move towards being successful in the emerging industry.
EDUCATION
Times Union

Olive Fertility Centre Co-Director Commended for his Term as President of Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society for 2020-2021

Dr Hitkari assumed the role of President during the COVID 19 pandemic and has provided critical leadership during this time of disruption and change in the field of assisted reproduction. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Olive Fertility Centre and Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) would like to...
WORLD
Times Union

White Wolf Capital acquires Weatherhaven

MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. “We are excited about what the future holds as part of the White Wolf family of investments. They’ve demonstrated an ability to grow companies, particularly in the U.S. market, and we expect their extensive industry contacts will help take Weatherhaven to its next level of growth,” said CEO Ray Castelli.
BUSINESS

