Get ready for people to start talking about the blue pill vs the red pill because resurrection is here. After almost 20 years, the first official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was released on Thursday and it has fans wishing December 22nd could come sooner. It’s currently the #1 trending video on YouTube and was viewed over 11 million times in 10 hours. Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles “Neo” and “Trinity” it is the groundbreaking franchise‘s fourth installment. Although the trailer keeps most of the plot hidden Neo and Trinity appear to be back in the Matrix program without any memories of their past lives. Watch the nostalgic trailer below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO