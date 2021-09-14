WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - TikTok challenges cause problems for schools in Sedgwick County. Schools in Sedgwick County are facing problems with another social media craze causing disruptions. This is in the form of a pair of challenges on the video-sharing service, TikTok. One challenge is called “The Bathroom Challenge,” which basically calls for the destruction of property. The other is called “The Devious Licks Challenge,” which calls for stealing things of little value like items from a bathroom or a classroom.