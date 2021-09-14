CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Virtual Continuing Medical Education conference for physicians and executive leaders set for October

Times Union
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Lumina Leadership Institute (LLI) and Interstate Postgraduate Medical Association’s (IPMA) Ascent Physician Leadership are collaborating to host “Leading for Results: Building a Collaborative Leadership Model,” a virtual Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference for physician and executive leaders on Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Health names physician leader of Cardiovascular Services

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health has appointed Dr. Steven M. Ettinger to the newly created position of vice president and physician leader of Cardiovascular Services. The health system created the position as part of its efforts to deliver superior, coordinated heart and vascular-related care across all of its hospitals and outpatient practices. Ettinger will work in close partnership with Holly Roush, who was named administrative vice president of Cardiovascular Services in April.
HERSHEY, PA
KevinMD.com

Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education launches innovative Physician Leadership Certificate Program

In William Shakespeare’s often-quoted speech from As You Like It, we are advised:. Indeed, the “one man in his time” and the “one woman in her time” practicing as a physician play many parts as a member of a community, a family, a practice, a hospital/health care system—AND particularly when taking on the exacting role of physician leader.
EDUCATION
Peninsula Daily News

Olympic Medical Physicians adds two to women’s health team

PORT ANGELES — Olympic Medical Center Physicians has hired two new clinicians for its women’s health team. Dr. Rose Bissonnette graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colo. Katie Armbruster,...
PORT ANGELES, WA
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Physician

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical, part of Optum Care has added a new physician to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Jasmin Kohli, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Horizon Ridge Healthcare Center (1736 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson) and specializes in adult medicine. About...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Ipma#Cme#Prweb#Lumina Health Partners
Morning Journal

Executive Urology of Fisher-Titus welcomes new physician

Kathy Lue, M.D. has joined Executive Urology of Fisher-Titus in Norwalk, Sandusky and Bellevue. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kathy Lue to our Fisher-Titus Family,” said Dr. Brent Burkey, president and CEO of Fisher-Titus in a news release. “We are excited about the addition of Dr. Lue, a female urology provider with extensive knowledge in the field, helping us better serve patients in our community.”
NORWALK, OH
Times Union

Executive and Continuous Improvement Leader Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced the hiring of Richard Vellante as executive director of community and training events, and administration. Vellante is an experienced executive with deep firsthand experience implementing continuous improvement methods. Vellante...
BOSTON, MA
wbrc.com

UAB no longer mandating employees to be vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital is no longer requiring employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine, about one month after mandating the shot. UAB officials said they are reversing the vaccine mandate while they wait for details from the government about a potential federal mandate, but state leaders said this reversal wont make a huge impact right now.
HEALTH
WOOD

W. MI hospitals work to keep up with patient increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospital capacity in West Michigan is getting stretched thin with some health systems having to push back elective surgeries and reassign staff. The hospitals with a low capacity are working to free up space but continue to have a significant portion of resources being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
ky-news.com

Jackson Purchase Medical Center Now Offering Virtual Childbirth Education Classes

Mayfield, KY (Sept. 7, 2021) - Jackson Purchase Medical Center is excited to announce the continuation of childbirth education classes to its patients. The health system had to temporarily pause all childbirth classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Sept. 13, 2021, the hospital and the women's health clinic will begin offering the classes once again and move towards a more personalized and convenient way for expecting and new mothers to get access to education.
MAYFIELD, KY
US News and World Report

Oklahoma Governor Removes Only Physicians From Medical Board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt removed the only two physicians from the board that oversees the state’s Medicaid agency, just a week after the board voted 7-1 to delay implementing rules on Stitt's plan to privatize some Medicaid services. Dr. Jean Hausheer told The Associated Press on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Beloit Daily News

Medical zoning debate continues

BELOIT — The Beloit City Council took no action and laid over a proposed zoning amendment tied to medical facility development on Tuesday after a public hearing that drew passionate debate between those opposed and in support of the proposal. As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the proposal...
BELOIT, WI
Times Union

Dr. Mark Garcia: CMS Must Eliminate Cuts and Reform the Physician Fee Schedule

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. United Specialists for Patient Access (USPA) Board Member and Health Policy Advisor Dr. Mark Garcia shared his thoughts on the across-the-board cuts proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the following piece:. Last month, the 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule was...
HEALTH
Times Union

Nurses forced to work 24-hour shifts as staffing crisis worsens

ALBANY — Thousands of nurses and other medical professionals across New York could lose their jobs next week when a state mandate requiring them to be vaccinated for coronavirus is scheduled to be enforced. If that happens, it would compound a staffing crisis already afflicting many hospitals and long-term care facilities — including group homes for disabled individuals, where some nurses are being forced to work 24-hour shifts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy