Smithfield, N.C. — On Monday, leaders with Johnston County Schools will decide if students and teachers need to continue wearing masks in the classroom. The school board will meet virtually on Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the issue as required by a new state law. The monthly meetings have to be held for each school district in North Carolina regardless of whether officials plan to change the policy.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO