CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County commissioners approve ‘symbolic’ property tax cut

KSAT 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A “symbolic” property tax cut sparked some tense debate in Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday as the court passed a $2.8 billion budget. Commissioners voted 3-1, with one abstention, to cut the tax rate for the county’s portion of property tax bills from $0.301097 to $0.299999 for every $100 of valuation. That equates to somewhere between a $3 to $4 savings a year for the average homeowner, staff said.

www.ksat.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Bexar County, TX
Business
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Justin Rodriguez

Comments / 0

Community Policy