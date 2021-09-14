Bexar County commissioners approve ‘symbolic’ property tax cut
SAN ANTONIO – A “symbolic” property tax cut sparked some tense debate in Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday as the court passed a $2.8 billion budget. Commissioners voted 3-1, with one abstention, to cut the tax rate for the county’s portion of property tax bills from $0.301097 to $0.299999 for every $100 of valuation. That equates to somewhere between a $3 to $4 savings a year for the average homeowner, staff said.www.ksat.com
