CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Navy Pier to host free two-day arts & entertainment festival ‘Chicago LIVE Again!’

By Rob Sneed
WGNtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The stage is set for a welcomed site on Chicago’s Lakefront. Next week, live performances return to Navy Pier for the first time in more than 18 months. The celebration at Navy Pier is kicking off with a brand new event — Chicago LIVE Again!, a free, two-day outdoor festival to celebrate the return of the city’s best in arts and entertainment. The two-day Lakefront celebration is Sept. 24-25. Performers, like ‘As You Like It,’ actor Kayvon Khoshkam told WGN they couldn’t contain their excitement.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Biden to raise refugee cap to 125,000 in October

The Biden administration on Monday said it would raise the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in fiscal 2022, meeting a target that President Biden set during his presidential campaign. The State Department said it transmitted a report to relevant congressional committees recommending “an increase in the refugee admissions target from...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare

Comments / 0

Community Policy