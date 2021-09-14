Navy Pier to host free two-day arts & entertainment festival ‘Chicago LIVE Again!’

CHICAGO — The stage is set for a welcomed site on Chicago’s Lakefront. Next week, live performances return to Navy Pier for the first time in more than 18 months. The celebration at Navy Pier is kicking off with a brand new event — Chicago LIVE Again!, a free, two-day outdoor festival to celebrate the return of the city’s best in arts and entertainment. The two-day Lakefront celebration is Sept. 24-25. Performers, like ‘As You Like It,’ actor Kayvon Khoshkam told WGN they couldn’t contain their excitement.