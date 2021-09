MERIDEN — The Midstate Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday with its Taste of Salsa event on the Meriden Green from 5 to 7:30 p.m. According to Marisol Rodriguez, chairperson of the chamber’s Hispanic Outreach Leaders in Action, the event will raise funds for scholarships for Latino students. It will include a salsa-tasting contest, raffles, a live DJ from United Rhythms Dance Studio and mariachi performances from the Spanish Community of Wallingford School of Music.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO