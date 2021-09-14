Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season This Saturday

Some of the best Annapolis area musicians are coming together to celebrate the life of one of their own on October 3rd. Sean Hetrick unexpectedly passed away in November of 2020 in the midst of the COVID pandemic leaving behind his wife, two children, and countless fans of his music. On October 3rd at the Eastport Democratic Club, the music will continue with the Play A Song Music Festival.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO