Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season This Saturday
Almost a year and a half after the LSO canceled live performances, the orchestra is welcoming patrons back for their 2021-2022 season. “I have purposely named our first concert on September 18 The LSO Returns! because we can’t wait to start making music again,” said Anna Binneweg, the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. “We are anxious to give our high-quality classical and light classical music to the community again.”www.eyeonannapolis.net
Comments / 0