Weather Channel Photographer Takes Selfie at Capital One Building

I am not one to eat gumbo just at any time. If it's really good and I know who cooked it, then I might catch a small taste of it. However, when it's 90 degrees outside and I am sweating from all of my fat rolls, the last thing I want is hot gumbo! There are people out there that are die-hard gumbo gangsters, and I just cannot get down with it. I need a cool front, windows open at home, football on, and a pot steaming on the stove. Those are the things dreams are made of.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO