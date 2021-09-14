InfoTracer Releases Special Suite of Data Search Services for Business Customers

During the past few months, as economies recover and enter a new normal, Luxury Institute and DataLucent have engaged in rich, candid dialogue with C-level executives at top-tier luxury, premium and mass brands. During these conversations, a series of myths that are pervasive among brand executives have come to light – be they marketing, digital, legal, data, or privacy leaders – about customer data. Because the world is evolving so rapidly, it may be hard to keep up with the legal and business innovations that are significantly affecting business performance. Here are the most common critical data myths and corresponding truths to help executives take control of their customer data strategies and tactics to drive optimal results. Ignore them at your own peril.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO